Physician sentenced to prison for unlawfully prescribing 100k pills

A South Carolina physician was sentenced to five years in prison for unlawfully prescribing a couple more than 100,000 pills of controlled substances.

James Williams, MD, pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing oxycodone and alprazolam while practicing as a physician, according to an Aug. 21 Justice Department news release. Between January 2015 and November 2019, he prescribed David and Jennifer Mozingo the pills, which they admitted to selling.

Dr. Williams' license was revoked and he was sentenced to 60 months in prison followed by three years of supervision.