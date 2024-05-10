MultiPlan not changing strategy in face of lawsuits, CEO says

MultiPlan CEO Travis Dalton said on the data analytics firm's May 8 earnings call that the company's strategy is not affected by recent lawsuits filed by health systems.

"We're confident in the services we provide," Mr. Dalton said on the call. "We offer an array of solutions across providers, members employers and health systems. We're aligned with the goals of the [No Surprises Act] and otherwise."

Mr. Dalton's statement was in response to a question posed by an analyst asking if a lawsuit from Shreveport, La.-based Allegiance Health Management "had any implications in the go-to-market strategy."

Allegiance's lawsuit alleged MultiPlan conspired with major payers to underpay providers by tens of billions annually. MultiPlan was already facing similar allegations in a lawsuit filed in August by Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.

"I'm just going to make this comment of my view, I believe that there's a mutual interest out there that providers want fair payments, and they also want to reduce friction," Mr. Dalton said on the earnings call. "And I think payers want to manage risk and do the same thing. And we play an important function inside of that. But we're going to continue to do what we've done for 44 years, which is deliver quality and capability and products and services to the market. So if anything, we're going to continue to sell aggressively in those markets because we have real value to bring."

Hours after the earnings call, MultiPlan was hit with a third lawsuit accusing the company of reaching agreements with nearly every other significant payer to use its repricing tools to collectively suppress out-of-network reimbursements paid to healthcare providers. The latest suit was filed by Franklin, Tenn.-based for-profit Community Health Systems.

In response to the latest lawsuit, a MultiPlan spokesperson told Becker's, "we believe this lawsuit has no merit, and we look forward to disproving these baseless allegations."

Mr. Dalton became MultiPlan's president and CEO March 1. He previously served as general manager and executive vice president of Oracle Health.