New York physician indicted for $21M in healthcare scams

A New Jersey federal grand jury has issued an updated indictment against a New York City physician for his alleged involvement in a number of Medicare and Medicaid fraud schemes that totaled more than $20.7 million in false claims.

The jury issued its superseding indictment against Alexander Baldonado, MD, Feb. 21, according to the Justice Department.

It is alleged that Dr. Baldonado, 68, approved Medicare-billed lab tests in exchange for cash kickbacks from a lab representative and others; billed Medicare for extended office visits he didn't provide; and authorized COVID-19 tests and unnecessary cancer genetic tests that patients never requested or used in treatment. It is alleged that Dr. Baldonado facilitated the COVID-19 and genetic testing scheme in part by offering COVID-19 tests to retirement community residents.

The indictment also alleges that Dr. Baldonado schemed to defraud Medicare and Medicaid by receiving bribes from a durable medical equipment supply company owner in exchange for ordering medically unnecessary braces ineligible for reimbursement.

Dr. Baldonado faces 10 charges: one for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, six for healthcare fraud, two for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., and one for solicitation of healthcare kickbacks.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, healthcare fraud, and soliciting health care kickbacks, and up to five years for conspiracy to defraud the United States and receive healthcare kickbacks. The physician faces up to 90 years in prison. His final sentencing if he is found guilty at trial will be determined by a federal district judge.

The indictment can be found in full here.