New York hospital under investigation over COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The New York State Department of Health is investigating Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) Hospital for allegedly violating state guidelines by vaccinating some city workers and board of education staff for COVID-19 before they were eligible, according to the Rockland/Westchester Journal News.

"DOH is investigating this egregious violation of the state's clearly defined guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccine," a DOH spokesperson said, according to the report. "As we've said repeatedly, current eligibility for the vaccine is limited to health care and hospital workers, seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and people with disabilities living in congregate settings."

The DOH said the hospital could face penalties for violating the state's phase structure of COVID-19 vaccine guidelines.

Regarding the state's probe, the hospital released the following statement:

"Montefiore regrets any confusion about its lack of compliance with the state Department of Health's vaccine roll-out guidelines. We are fully committed to supporting the fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine and will work closely with the state to ensure we remain in compliance moving forward."

