New York hospital staff file suit over overtime pay

Two former cleaning staff members at the New York City-based Montefiore Health System are filing a lawsuit against the health system and the staffing agency who hired them, according to an Oct. 27 report from the Gothamist.

The plaintiffs allege they worked more than 40 hours per week, with some workdays lasting more than 10 hours, beginning prior to the pandemic, according to the Gothamist. The cleaning staff said they were not paid overtime, as required by federal law, or given extra compensation for "spread of hours" required by New York law.

The lawsuit seeks compensation for at least 200 individuals employed at Montefiore by CSS Building Solutions, the New Jersey-based staffing agency that hired them, according to the Gothamist.

Montefiore Health System did not return Becker's request for comment.