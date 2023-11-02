New Hampshire hospital sues CMS, HHS over alleged $8M Medicaid overpayment

Concord (N.H.) Hospital is suing a number of medical authorities, including CMS, regarding $8 million in alleged overpayment of Medicaid uncompensated care funds, according to a Nov. 2 NH Business Review report.

The suit also involves both the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and New Hampshire's HHS, the report said.

New Hampshire is attempting to recoup the $8 million in funds from the hospital over Disproportionate Share Hospital payments made to it and instead redistribute such funds to other hospitals in the state.

"NH DHHS effectively required Concord Hospital to report uncompensated care costs between 2011 and 2017 without any comprehensive guidance on which costs are allowable and the sort of data that would support them," the suit charges.

The Concord Hospital system has two other hospitals and a number of medical offices.