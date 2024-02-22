Mississippi hospital nurse stabbed by patient: Police

A nurse at Jackson, Miss.-based Henry Ford Jackson Hospital was stabbed by a patient, MLive reported Feb. 21.

The 23-year-old patient came to the hospital for a mental evaluation but told staff she did not want help and attempted to leave, police said. When hospital security and nursing staff attempted to detain her, she became combative and a scuffle ensued. The patient pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed a nurse in her forearm, police said. Security was able to restrain the woman until police arrived.

The nurse suffered minor injuries that required stitches, police said, but no other injuries were reported.

The patient was taken to Jackson County Jail to await arraignment for felonious assault charges.

"Maintaining a safe, healing environment is core to our mission, and protecting our team members from acts of violence is our priority," a hospital spokesperson told Becker's. "We are providing support to our impacted team members and are directing all questions to Jackson Police."