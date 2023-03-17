Minnesota medical supplier owes $5.6M in taxes, US alleges

The U.S. filed a lawsuit against Mounds View, Minn.-based Midwest Medical Holdings on March 16, accusing the company that supplies pharmaceutical and medical products of owing millions of dollars in employment taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service gave the supplier notices and demands for payments, but Midwest Medical Holdings "failed to pay its outstanding federal employment and unemployment tax liabilities in full" in 2012, 2016, 2017 and 2018, court documents say.

Its debt is $5,604,336.78, the Justice Department said. In its filing, the department asked the court to instruct Midwest to pay the $5.6 million and other accrued taxes, as well as awarding the U.S. any costs and expenses incurred from this suit.