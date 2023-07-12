MetroHealth police prevent group from reaching mass shooting victim

A group of people rushed Cleveland-based MetroHealth Hospital on July 9 and tried to get to a gunshot victim before police stopped them, ABC affiliate WEWS reported July 11.

Nine gunshot victims were taken to MetroHealth after a mass shooting in Cleveland on July 9. At 5 a.m. that day, a group of people rushed into the hospital, apparently to get at one of the gunshot victims, hospital officials told WEWS. They were confronted by MetroHealth police officers, and the group ran back out of the building.

The group did not enter the emergency room and was stopped before operations were disrupted. The situation lasted for about one minute. One of the hospital's weapon detection systems was knocked offline for a few hours.

"We should also be proud of our brave MHPD officers who sprang into action on a moment's notice to protect those providers and our other patients," MetroHealth President and CEO Airica Steed, EdD, RN, said in an internal communication shared with WEWS. "Safety must always be our paramount concern, and I am grateful for the quick actions of our officers."