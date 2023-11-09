Man killed by police outside North Carolina hospital

A North Carolina man was shot outside a hospital after telling staff members he planned to harm himself and was seen pocketing a gun, ABC affiliate WSOC reported Nov. 8.

Mooresville police responded to a call to Lake Norman Regional Medical Center around 3:45 a.m. Nov. 8. Hospital staff members told police a man entered the hospital and told staff he planned to harm himself in his car in the parking lot, and they witnessed him putting a gun into his pocket before leaving.

When police arrived in the parking lot, they said they found the 56-year-old man outside of his car holding a gun. Police told him several times to drop the weapon and the man put it on the ground. Police said he then picked up the gun again and "posed a threat to officers."

An officer fired five times and the man was hit multiple times. He died from his injuries, police said.

Becker's has reached out to the hospital for comment and will update this story if more information becomes available.