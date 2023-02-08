Man pulls knife, demands info from Intermountain employee; police arrest suspect

A man was arrested Feb. 7 after allegedly terrorizing an employee near Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health's Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge, Colo., police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

The suspect, who is only identified as a 33-year-old man, pulled a knife on the employee, demanded protected hospital information, then fled on foot, police said.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. After a search, the man was taken into custody within 15 minutes, police said.

"We learned he had a felony warrant out of Denver for a similar crime, and we are investigating his involvement in two other similar incidents around Lutheran the past two days," police added.

"We are pleased to report no employees were injured but we know this was terrifying, and we are glad we were able to apprehend the suspect quickly."

Intermountain Health shared the following statement with Becker's: "The safety and security of all patients, caregivers, and visitors is our top priority at Lutheran Medical Center. A suspect presented himself at Lutheran over the past few days and demanded patient information. As a result, additional security measures were implemented, and the Wheat Ridge Police Department worked diligently to apprehend the suspect. The suspect could not access patient information, and no one was injured. Please contact the Wheat Ridge Police Department for any further information about this case."