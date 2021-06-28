Kaiser, Molina, HealthNet accused of running 'ghost networks' in California

San Diego's city attorney sued three health insurers June 25, accusing Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare and HealthNet of misleading members with inaccurate provider directories.

In her lawsuit, City Attorney Mara Elliott claimed that the provider directories of Kaiser and HealthNet, a subsidiary of Centene, have error rates of at least 35 percent. Molina's provider directory had an error rate as high as 80 percent, Ms. Elliott alleges.

"The false, out-of-date, or incomplete information found in these 'ghost networks' impede attempts by enrollees to find needed care from in-network providers," Ms. Elliott wrote in a June 25 news release.

The three complaints were filed in San Diego Superior Court, according to the Times of San Diego. A Kaiser spokesperson told the publication it hadn't seen the complaint yet and could not provide comment. Molina and HealthNet didn't immediately respond to the Times of San Diego's request for comment.