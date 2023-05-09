Healthcare billing fraud: 11 recent cases

From a California physician agreeing to pay $23.9 million to settle allegations his practice submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid, to two New York pharmacy owners indicted for their alleged participation in a $29 million scheme involving false prescription drug claims, here are 11 healthcare fraud cases Becker's has reported since April 24.

1. Five people, including a West Bloomfield, Mich.-based physician, were charged in an $11 million Medicare fraud scheme.

2. A Michigan podiatrist was sentenced to seven years in prison for a scheme that resulted in nearly $2 million in fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare.

3. A Texas woman pleaded guilty for her role in a scheme to defraud insurers by accessing private patient information.

4. A North Ridgeville, Ohio, man who owned several marketing companies pleaded guilty to his role in a $24 million healthcare fraud and kickback scheme.

5. Two pharmacy owners in New York were indicted May 2 for their alleged participation in a $29 million scheme involving false prescription drug claims to Medicare and Medicaid, kickbacks and bribes, and laundered proceeds.

6. Two New Jersey physicians and their Montclair-based medical practice agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations they billed Medicare and Medicaid for unnecessary procedures.

7. A California plastic surgeon will pay $23.9 million to settle allegations his practice submitted false claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

8. A Connecticut physician was sentenced to four years in prison for a Medicaid fraud and kickback scheme.

9. A Louisiana rehab hospital, its management company and a physician agreed to settle a Medicare fraud lawsuit and pay more than $1.7 million.

10. A former neurosurgeon agreed to pay $1.2 million after performing medically unnecessary procedures that were billed to federal healthcare programs.

11. A medical equipment company based in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., agreed to pay $5.3 million to settle allegations of submitting false claims.