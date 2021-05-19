Governor taps healthcare peers to review embattled Rhode Island hospital

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee tapped the state's hospital association and Providence, R.I-based Care New England to review the quality of patient care at the embattled Eleanor Slater Hospital, a state-run psychiatric hospital in Cranston, R.I., according to WPRI.

The administration asked the two peer organizations to conduct a two-month review of the hospital, which has come under scrutiny in recent months for financial and clinical quality issues.

Most recently, a state assessment found that the psychiatric hospital isn't in compliance with federal requirements on patient mix. According to the May 17 assessment, psychiatric patients represent 79 percent of patients at the publicly funded hospital, and, under federal rules, psychiatric patients must account for less than 50 percent of patients for the public hospital to receive millions of dollars from CMS. Additionally, several Eleanor Slater executives were removed from their positions after a no-confidence vote by nurses amid an investigation into the facility by the state's attorney general.



To help examine and address some of the longstanding issues, Rhode Island Hospital Association and Care New England will initiate a "peer review of the clinical and operation programs," the McKee administration told WPRI.

"Our administration is committed to examining and addressing longstanding issues at Eleanor Slater Hospital to ensure patients receive the quality care they deserve," Mr. McKee told WPRI. "The partnership with Hospital Association of Rhode Island and Care New England is an important step and we thank both organizations for their collaboration."