Former Mayo Clinic researcher sentenced for trying to join ISIS

A former research coordinator at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, a designated terrorist organization, the Star Tribune reported Aug. 25.

Muhammed Masood, 31, received his medical degree in Pakistan and worked at the Mayo Clinic through an H-1B Visa. In March 2020, Mr. Masood was arrested at the airport by the FBI as he was preparing to fly to Los Angeles to meet with another person he believed would put him on a cargo ship to Syria.

Mr. Masood had previously expressed his desire to commit a terrorist attack and join ISIS as a combat medic in a meeting with an FBI informant.

Jordan Kushner, Mr. Masood's attorney, argued for a more lenient sentence due to his client's deteriorating mental health. Mr. Masood had previously been hospitalized for bipolar disorder in Pakistan.