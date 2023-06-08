Former Kentucky nurse sentenced to 5 years in patient's death

A former nurse in Kentucky who pleaded guilty to manslaughter of a patient has been sentenced to five years in prison with credit for time served, CBS affiliate WKYT reported from the courtroom June 8.

Eyvette Hunter, a former nurse at Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.), was initially charged with murder in connection to the death of a 97-year-old patient who police said died as a result of Ms. Hunter's "intentional medical maltreatment." In April, Ms. Hunter took a plea deal for the amended charge of second degree manslaughter.

According to WKYT, the court accepted the state's recommendation and sentenced Ms. Hunter to five years on June 8.

Ms. Hunter was indicted in the death of James Morris, 97, in August 2022 and her nursing license was suspended. According to Lexington police, she administered a sedative to Mr. Morris without a physician's order on April 30 and he died a few days later as a result of complications. Baptist Health Lexington fired Ms. Hunter April 30, but she continued to work at a Lexington-based UK HealthCare hospital as a travel nurse until her arrest on Aug. 23.