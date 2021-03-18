Former executive of Kentucky medical consulting nonprofit admits to embezzling $1.3M

A former CFO of Sterling Medical Consultants has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.3 million from the company, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported March 17.

Thomas Samuels wrote fraudulent checks from Sterling's bank account to his own account and to Commonwealth Nursing Services, a company in which he had financial interest, according to the charges against him.

Mr. Samuels embezzled $1.39 million between July 2016 and mid-2019 and has repaid $339,695, owing the $1 million difference in restitution, according to court documents.

Louisville, Ky.-based Sterling Medical Consultants was purchased by the nonprofit Kentucky Primary Care Association in July 2016. The Kentucky Primary Care Association helps medical providers in underserved parts of Kentucky and owned all of Sterling Medical Consultant's profits, according to court documents.

Mr. Samuels pleaded guilty March 16 in federal court to theft from an organization that receives federal funding. He will be sentenced in July, and the maximum penalty is 10 years in prison.

