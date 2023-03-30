Ex-Nurse who stole fentanyl from 2 Kansas hospitals gets 1 year in prison

Former nurse Faith Naccarato was sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison for stealing fentanyl from two Kansas hospitals where she previously worked.

Between January 2020 and April 2020, Ms. Naccarato used her fingerprint to remove vials of fentanyl from an automated dispensing cabinet in the surgical specialty unit at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kan, according to the Justice Department.

Ms. Naccarato also took vials of fentanyl from an automated dispensing cabinet in the noninvasive cardiology unit at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam., Kan.

At both hospitals, Ms. Naccarato replaced the fentanyl with saline solution before placing the vials back in the cabinet, according to prosecutors. She told investigators she stole the fentanyl for personal use.