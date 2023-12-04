Ex-hospital CFO pays $150K, writes apology letter as part of plea agreement to avoid jail time

A superior court judge ordered Alan Germany, former CFO of Health Care Conglomerate Associates, to write an apology letter and pay $150,000 in restitution as part of a plea agreement in relation to charges that included embezzlement, conflict of interest and using his official position for personal gain, the Valley Voice reported Dec. 2.

Mr. Germany formerly served as CFO of HCCA, which previously managed Tulare (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. He also served as the acting CFO of Tulare Regional and Southern Inyo Hospital in Lone Pine, Calif.

"I apologize for and regret my involvement in the 2016 line of credit between Tulare Local Healthcare District and Southern Inyo Healthcare District. I also apologize for and regret my failure to file a Form 700 which would have disclosed my personal financial interests," Mr. Germany wrote in his apology letter to the residents of Tulare's hospital district.

Mr. Germany also paid restitution of $100,000 to Tulare Local Healthcare District and $50,000 to the Southern Inyo Healthcare District. The former hospital executive served as chief restructuring officer at Inyo Hospital, which also had a management agreement with HCCA.

During an Oct. 3 hearing, Mr. Germany accepted a deal in which he would plead "no contest" to the crime of conflict of interest, a felony, and failure to file a statement of economic interest, a misdemeanor, according to the Valley Voice.

In addition to the apology letter and restitution payments, Mr. Germany, was sentenced to two years probation and 540 hours of community service. If he violates probation, he will serve six months in prison, according to the report.