Congress votes to fund government through early March

Andrew Cass

The House and Senate passed a continuing resolution that will fund federal agencies through early March, The New York Times reported Jan. 18.

The funding bill has several provisions that affect healthcare, according to the American Hospital Association. 

 The legislation delays Medicaid disproportionate share hospital cuts through March 8, according to the AHA. The legislation also would extend authorizations for community health centers, the National Health Service Corps, and Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education through that date. It also extends the physician payment work Geographic Practice Cost Indices floor. 

 President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law before midnight Jan. 19 to prevent a government shutdown, according to the Times. He last signed a stopgap funding bill in November. 



