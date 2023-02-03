Colorado hospital settles pay discrimination suit with 3 former physicians

Three physicians agreed to settle their sexual discrimination lawsuit against Delta (Colo.) Health, the Montrose Daily Press reported Feb. 2.

Family medicine physicians Gina Miller, MD, Amanda Swanson, MD, and Susan Bright, MD, sued Delta Health for allegedly violating the Equal Pay Act, retaliating when one of the physicians sought to use the Family Medical Leave Act, and violating the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act through sexual and pregnancy discrimination, the report said. With the settlement, those allegations were dropped and the case was dismissed with prejudice, preventing the claims from being refiled.

Drs. Miller (formerly Martin), Swanson and Bright filed the lawsuit after they were terminated over contract renewals, the report said. They alleged they were assigned more demanding on-call schedules and were paid less than male colleagues with fewer qualifications.

They also alleged intimidation when they expressed concerns about portions of their new employment contracts. The hospital denied the claims, saying the wage disparities were attributed to reasons other than sex, the report said.

In 2022, the hospital won a partial summary judgment on the Equal Pay Act claim, Miller’s Family Medical Leave Act Claim, one claim of wage discrimination and one of constructive discharge.

The hospital’s motion for summary judgment on Miller’s contract term and termination was denied, as were the judgement sought on the anti-discrimination act claim for discriminatory termination and contract terms.