CityMD settles fraud suit for $12M

CityMD agreed to pay the federal government $12 million to settle fraud allegations related to COVID-19 tests, according to the Justice Department.

CityMed was accused of providing COVID-19 tests to fully insured patients meant for uninsured patients. Stephen Kitzinger, who was the whistleblower in this case, reported he received a free COVID-19 test even though he entered his insurance information into the patient portal.

The federal government accused CityMD and a third-party laboratory of billing the federal government's COVID-19 uninsured program for tests performed on patients with insurance.

CityMD's $12 million settlement includes around $7 million returned to the government while litigation was pending. Mr. Kitzinger received over $2 million as the whistleblower.