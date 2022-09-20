California hospital employee stabbed, police say

An employee of Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, Calif., was in stable condition Sept. 19 and a suspect was at large after a stabbing occurred, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police said they found a stabbing victim after they were called to the hospital before 7 p.m. Sept. 19 regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon by a man wielding a knife, according to the newspaper.

Craig Garner, a hospital spokesperson, identified the stabbing victim as a hospital employee, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In a statement shared with CBS Los Angeles, the hospital said the employee "was transferred in stable condition to another facility," and that police were "on site [Sept. 19], continuing its investigation into the incident after completing its search to ensure the safety of the hospital campus. The Mission Community Hospital Family will continue to monitor the condition of its employee."

The suspect fled the scene and is described as a man possibly in his 40s or 50s, according to NBC Los Angeles.