Arizona woman gets 5 years in prison for pretending to be nurse practitioner

An Arizona woman who pretended to be a nurse practitioner was sentenced after pleading guilty to fraud, forgery and identity theft, according to a July 12 report from AZCentral.

Pamela O'Guinn, 58, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of probation. She had been practicing under the name "Dr. Pamela Robinson" and providing services such as treatment, prescriptions and mental health services.

Authorities began investigating Ms. O'Guinn after a complaint came during a child custody hearing. Ms. O'Guinn provided mental health services to a person involved in the dispute under the name of Dr. Robinson. The Arizona State Board of Nursing found no license record under that name and sent the case to the attorney general's office. She was then investigated by state and federal agencies, which determined she did not have a nursing license.