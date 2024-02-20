Apparent murder-suicide ends in Wisconsin hospital: Police

An 85-year-old man fatally shot himself in a Wisconsin hospital's emergency room after allegedly shooting and killing his wife at their home, according to local authorities.

Police were called to Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus, Wis., in the early morning of Feb. 19 in response to a report of a man outside the hospital's entrance with a gun. As an officer arrived, it was reported that the 85-year-old had shot himself in the emergency room waiting area and died on the scene, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Approximately half an hour later, police conducted a check on the suspect's residence about five miles away from the hospital, where they discovered a deceased woman.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office noted in a Feb. 20 news release that the investigation currently leads authorities to believe the man shot the woman, his wife, before presenting at Prairie Ridge Health, entering the lobby, and shooting himself. No other individuals are suspected to be involved.

Authorities note that Prairie Ridge Health "responded as they should have" by immediately enacting a lockdown that was in effect until mid-afternoon Feb. 19 and temporarily diverting ambulances.

Prairie Ridge Health is a 25-bed acute care hospital.