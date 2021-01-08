9 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From fired physician leaders winning an arbitration award against Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare to three Tennessee providers settling false claims allegations, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Despite clemency, healthcare exec seeks dismissal of $43M in penalties

A Florida healthcare executive is appealing $43 million in financial penalties after President Donald Trump commuted his 20-year prison sentence in December.

2. Fired physicians win $10.6M arbitration award against Tenet

Two former Detroit Medical Center cardiologists won an arbitration award against the hospital's parent company Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

3. Psychologist sues, claims Maine hospital paid her half of male colleagues' salary

A clinical psychologist at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, Maine, says she earned $50 an hour compared to the $90 and $95 hourly earnings of her two male colleagues. Clare Mundell, PhD, filed suit Jan. 5 against the hospital, alleging unequal pay, sex discrimination and retaliation.

4. Texas, Pennsylvania hospitals lose lawsuit challenging Medicare payments

A federal court dismissed a lawsuit filed by two hospitals against HHS challenging the constitutionality of adjustments made to Medicare payments.

5. Aetna gets partial win in cancer coverage lawsuit

Aetna got a partial win in a proposed class-action lawsuit that claims the health insurer wrongfully denied coverage for a cancer treatment called proton beam radiation therapy.

6. 3 Tennessee providers pay $1.7M to settle false claims allegations

Three spine care providers in Tennessee agreed to pay a total of $1.72 million to resolve allegations they submitted improper claims to Medicare and TennCare for electro-acupuncture using a device that does not qualify for reimbursement.

7. CEO of inpatient treatment center admits to Medicaid billing fraud

The owner and CEO of an inpatient drug treatment center in New York admitted to partaking in a Medicaid billing scheme, according to the state attorney general.

8. 115 hospitals sue HHS over Medicare payment calculation

A group of 115 hospitals sued HHS in an attempt to prevent the department from retroactively changing how it calculates Medicare Part A disproportionate share hospital payments for patients who were enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans under Part C of the Medicare Act.

9. Physician's False Claims Act suit against Mississippi hospital rejected

A False Claims Act lawsuit brought against Jackson-based Central Mississippi Medical Center was dismissed Jan. 5 by a federal judge in Mississippi, but the judge ruled the physician still may pursue claims of retaliatory discharge and harassment.

