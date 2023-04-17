8 recent hospitals lawsuits, settlements

From a union suing a California hospital for allegedly laying off workers to avoid a minimum wage law, to a former physician acquitted in the death of 14 patients suing Trinity Health for malicious prosecution, here are eight hospital lawsuits Becker's has reported since April 11:

1. Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., is suing Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey over his demand for records and testimony on gender-affirming care.

2. A former employee of Adena Health System in Chillicothe, Ohio, pleaded guilty to telecommunications harassment in a case centered on comments made online calling for the murder of the system's CEO and wife.

3. A cardiothoracic surgeon who formerly served as an executive at Macon, Ga.-based Navicent Health was awarded more $5 million after a jury found he was forced out of his position.

4. A former physician acquitted in the death of 14 patients is suing Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health for malicious prosecution.

5. Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West is suing Inglewood, Calif.-based Centinela Hospital Medical Center, alleging the facility laid off employees instead of complying with a new city minimum pay law.

6. Thibodaux (La.) Regional Medical Center was ordered to halt operations in nearby Houma, La., amid an ongoing lawsuit between it and Houma-based Terrebonne General Health System.

7. Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Medicine worked its nurses more than 40 hours per week without pay, a lawsuit alleges.

8. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem and one of its former obstetrician-gynecologists will pay $35 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the physician was negligent when delivering a baby.