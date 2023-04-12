UAB nurses weren't paid overtime, lawsuit alleges

Birmingham, Ala.-based UAB Medicine worked its nurses more than 40 hours per week without pay, a recent lawsuit alleges.

The two plaintiffs, Danielle Larkin and Mia Neustein, worked in UAB's gynecology and oncology unit from 2018 to 2020, according to court documents filed in February. Ms. Neustein also worked in the health system's divisions of general medicine and infectious disease.

The lawsuit alleges that UAB did not pay its nurses for "off-the-clock" work and overtime, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Nurses were routinely made to work through breaks and were scheduled for additional shifts every two to three weeks, according to the plaintiffs. Additionally, the plaintiffs allege that high nurse turnover cycled in inexperienced staff, leading more experienced nurses to juggle a higher workload and stay longer hours.

UAB Medicine does not comment on pending litigation, a spokesperson told al.com.