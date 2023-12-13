6 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From the former CEO of MetroHealth filing a motion to drop his lawsuit against the hospital's board, to Washington University in St. Louis accusing the Missouri attorney general of violating HIPAA, here are six hospital lawsuits, settlements and legal developments Becker's has reported since Dec. 6:

1. Valhalla, N.Y.-based Westchester Medical Center Health Network was ordered by a jury to pay $120 million to a patient and his family following delayed stroke care that resulted in brain damage.

2. Akram Boutros, MD, former CEO of Cleveland-based MetroHealth, filed a motion to withdraw his lawsuit against the hospital's board due to health issues.

3. Four health systems in Oregon are seeking to resurrect a lawsuit in which they contend the state's inadequate mental healthcare system is causing them to be overburdened with psychiatric patients whom they're ill-equipped to care for.

4. Hazard, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare and one of its cardiologists agreed to pay over $3 million to resolve allegations they submitted improper Medicare and Kentucky Medicaid claims for services not covered.

5. Washington University in St. Louis filed a lawsuit against Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, accusing him of violating HIPAA during an investigation into its youth transgender care center.

6. A court ruled in favor of a Michigan hospital that denied a nursing student's request to bring her service dog on rotations.