2 nurses, medical resident stabbed at New Jersey hospital

A medical resident and two nurses at Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center were stabbed Dec. 8, according to police and the hospital.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m., when the victims suffered lacerations following an altercation inside the pediatric intensive care unit, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Police said Firdousi A. Abdul-Hakim, 37, who is suspected of attacking the three hospital employees, was taken into custody. She faces charges of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes. The employees were taken to the hospital's emergency department with minor injuries, according to a statement from the hospital shared with Becker's.

The hospital's statement said a domestic dispute involving two visitors to the pediatric ICU "escalated into a violent incident, resulting in the stabbing of three staff members."

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center security officers and the Newark Police Department responded immediately, and no patients or family members were injured, according to the hospital.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center is part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.