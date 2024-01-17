11 recent hospital lawsuits, settlements

From a judge ruling Providence underpaid workers by more than $7 million, to hospitals suing a ransomware group, here are 11 hospital lawsuits, settlements and legal developments Becker's has reported since Jan. 2:

1. Renton, Wash.-based Providence was found liable by a Washington state judge for nearly $7.2 million in underpaid wages for thousands of hourly caregivers.

2. Silver Lake Hospital, a long-term care hospital based in Newark, N.J., and some of its investors agreed to pay $30.6 million to settle allegations that it violated the False Claims Act and Federal Debt Collection Procedures Act.

3. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for denying two of its Canadian radiologic technologist employees U.S. work visas.

4. Medford, Ore.-based Asante and a cardiothoracic surgeon at the health system agreed to pay $430,000 to settle allegations of Medicare fraud.

5. A judge delayed until the end of January his decision on whether Hollister, Calif.-based Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is eligible for Chapter 9 bankruptcy.

6. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health agreed to pay $6.6 million for using an advertising tool called a tracking pixel that shared personal information with technology companies.

7. A healthcare coalition comprising two hospitals and an orthopedic group filed a lawsuit against unidentified individuals associated with the ransomware group LockBit.

8. Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and its Methodist Healthcare-Memphis Hospitals paid $7.25 million to resolve False Claims Act allegations along with kickback allegations.

9. Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center agreed to pay more than $19.5 million to resolve civil liability after self-disclosing that it improperly billed federal healthcare programs for clinical trial costs.

10. The judge overseeing the Johns Hopkins All Children's civil case made famous by a Netflix documentary determined there was no juror misconduct during the eight-week trial.

11. Oklahoma City-based Integris Health faces a multimillion-dollar lawsuit over a ransomware attack in which hackers attempted to extort patients on Christmas Eve.