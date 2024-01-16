Oregon system, physician settle Medicare fraud claims for $430K

Medford, Ore.-based Asante and a cardiothoracic surgeon at the health system have agreed to pay $430,000 to settle allegations of Medicare fraud.

According to allegations listed in a Jan. 16 news release from the Justice Department, Asante and Charles Carmeci, MD, a cardiothoracic surgeon, knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare for procedures that "did not meet the criteria for reimbursement or were otherwise improper."

The allegations surround a number of cardiothoracic surgeries performed between 2015 and early 2021. Dr. Carmeci practices at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and was listed as a physician on Asante's website as of Jan. 16.

The settlement is not an admission of liability, the district attorney's office said, adding "both parties deny the government's allegations."

The Lund Report previously reported that the fraudulent billing probe was related to a whistleblower lawsuit filed by another physician at Asante Rogue Regional in 2021. The FBI reportedly investigated allegations in the lawsuit — which included that Dr. Carmecci billed government health programs for procedures he didn't perform — and that the federal government joined the suit to recoup funds after the investigation.

News of the settlement comes as police investigate reports that several patient deaths may be tied to a nurse's drug diversion at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

Becker's has reached out to Asante and will update the report if more information becomes available.





