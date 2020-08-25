11 latest lawsuits involving hospitals

The following hospital lawsuits and settlements were reported since Aug. 1, beginning with the most recent.

1. Pennsylvania hospital, RCM vendor settle billing fraud allegations

Phoenixville (Pa.) Hospital and Firstsource Solutions, a revenue cycle services provider, agreed to pay a combined $325,000 to settle False Claims Act allegations.

2. Centura seeks delay of discovery in surprise-billing lawsuit

Centura Health moved to delay and dismiss a class-action lawsuit that accuses the Centennial, Colo.-based health system of using predatory billing practices.

3. Union sues HCA California hospital, accused of facilitating spread of COVID-19

A union representing 1,190 workers at Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital sued the facility, alleging it recklessly facilitated COVID-19 spread, increasing the likelihood of patients, employees, visitors and community would be infected.The suit also named the hospital's parent company, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, as a defendant.

4. UC Health settles Medicare fraud allegations

Cincinnati-based UC Health agreed to pay $3.1 million to settle Medicare fraud allegations.

5. UPMC secures win in antitrust case

UPMC secured its win in an antitrust lawsuit that accused the Pittsburgh-based health system of anticompetitive behavior in its workers' compensation cost business.

6. OB-GYN practice countersues Prisma Health, alleges 'deteriorating' care quality and 'abysmal' conditions

Nine obstetricians and gynecologists say they were forced to leave Columbia, S.C.-based Prisma Health due to "deteriorating" care quality and persistent safety issues at the system's Baptist Hospital.

7. Defamation lawsuit accuses New Jersey hospital of 'bowing to Twitter mob'

The former director of physician recruitment at Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, N.J., has sued the hospital for defamation, claiming she was fired after a photo appearing to show her doing a Nazi salute during a Black Lives Matter rally was posted to Twitter.

8. Pennsylvania health system's lawsuit over malware attack dismissed

On Aug. 13, a judge dismissed a Pennsylvania health system's lawsuit against Nuance Communications over a 2017 malware attack.

9. Judge upholds denial of UPMC's plan to build hospital

An Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas judge upheld a decision by the Jefferson Hills Borough Zoning Hearing Board to deny Pittsburgh-based UPMC a permit to build a hospital.

10. Fired Minnesota nurse sues hospital, alleges he was terminated for protecting his safety

A former employee is suing United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn., to get his job back after he was fired for actions he said were aimed at his safety.

11. Couple alleges Florida hospital lost body of newborn baby

A Florida couple alleges St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa lost the body of their newborn son, who died three days after his birth.

