UPMC secures win in antitrust case

UPMC secured its win in an antitrust lawsuit that accused the Pittsburgh-based health system of anticompetitive behavior in its workers' compensation cost business.

The lawsuit, filed by workers' compensation company Premier Comp Solutions, accused UPMC's workers' compensation unit, WorkPartners, of federal antitrust and state unfair competition claims.

On Aug. 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit effectively cemented UPMC's win in the case by not rekindling it. In its judgment, the 3rd Circuit affirmed a March precedential opinion on an appeal from a Pennsylvania district court that denied Premier's motion to amend and add a new party to its case.

According to the March opinion, Premier moved to amend its complaint and add a party well after a deadline had passed. The court denied the motion, saying Premier had to show good cause to make the amendment and party add after the deadline. Premier appealed the denial, and in the March opinion, the court affirmed that Premier did not show good cause to make the changes. The 3rd Circuit's most recent decision affirmed the decision.

