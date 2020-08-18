Pennsylvania health system's lawsuit over malware attack dismissed: 4 details

On Aug. 13, a judge dismissed a Pennsylvania health system's lawsuit against Nuance Communications over a 2017 malware attack, according to a Post-Gazette report.



Four notes:



1. Heritage Valley Health System filed a lawsuit against Nuance in 2019 over a malware attack that blocked access to the health system's patient records and files stored on its hard drive.



2. The malware entered Heritage through a Nuance computer connection, and Heritage alleged the company sacrificed "security protections and government oversight" while expanding internationally.



3. The attack caused millions of dollars in damages, according to the report.



4. The U.S. district court judge dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, which means the health system will not be able to amend the complaint.



