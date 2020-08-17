Malware attack exposes info of 129,000+ Behavioral Health Network patients

Springfield, Mass.-based Behavioral Health Network recently began notifying 129,571 patients of a malware attack in May that may have exposed their protected health information.

The behavioral health services provider said it discovered some of its systems became infected with a virus on May 28 that prohibited access to its files, according to BHN's data privacy incident notice. BHN immediately launched an investigation, which concluded July 17 after finding that an unauthorized actor placed malware within BHN's systems and gained access to certain files between May 28-28.

BHN was unable to determine whether the cyberattacker accessed or acquired any information, but the systems that were affected stored patient information including names, addresses, dates of birth, medical, diagnosis and treatment data, health insurance claims and Social Security numbers.

BHN reported the incident to HHS on July 27 as affecting 129,571 individuals. The healthcare provider is offering those impacted by the data breach free credit monitoring and identity protection services and is also implementing additional data privacy and security training to employees among other new safeguards.

