Quest Diagnostics acquires Labtech Diagnostics

Secaucus, N.J.-based Quest Diagnostics has acquired all assets of clinical diagnostic lab provider Labtech Diagnostics, based in Anderson, S.C.

Labtech's Anderson lab will become the first full-service lab owned by Quest in South Carolina, Quest said in a Dec. 14 news release. Labtech operates primarily in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Quest said the acquisition will enable physicians to access its diagnostic services through its Cleveland HeartLab and other labs in Atlanta, Tampa, Fla., and Greensboro, N.C.

"Establishing a laboratory in South Carolina will enable us to provide diagnostic insights empowering affordable care to more patients and providers while building on our growth aims in the region," Quest Diagnostics Chairman, CEO and President Steve Rusckowski said in the release.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.