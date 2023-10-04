Hackensack Meridian launches diagnostics company

Hackensack Meridian Health is spinning off its first company based on science from its research institute, the Edison, N.J.-based system said Oct. 4.

The company, Evaluate Diagnostics, will offer tests that identify disease biomarkers for the early detection of tumors and other diseases.

The diagnostic assays use technology developed at the Hackensack Meridian Health Research Institute. Hackensack Meridian's Office of Innovation and Commercialization is aiding in the company's launch.

