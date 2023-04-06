UCSF Health uses AI to process 1.4M faxes annually

The Center for Digital Health Innovation at San Francisco-based UCSF Health has been honored for employing artificial intelligence to sort through millions of faxes.

The center got Global Excellence Awards from AI Journal for best use of AI in the public sector and best use of intelligence automation for a tool developed with AI cloud company H2O.ai. The Refs & Docs platform automates the processing of the roughly 1.4 million faxes received at UCSF Health annually, saving thousands of hours of staff time.

"We believe that AI has the power to transform healthcare and make it more accessible, affordable and effective for all," said Prashant Natarajan, vice president of healthcare analytics at H2O.ai, in an April 5 company news release. "We are proud to partner with organizations like CDHI to drive this transformation forward."