UC San Diego Health to use AI for predictive kidney stone detection

UC San Diego Health is the first to use Limmi's Disease Insights platform to aid in kidney stone disease recurrence.

Limmi, a startup that gears AI and data insights towards life sciences, announced in a Jan. 16 press release that it will begin implementing its new technology into hospitals. UC San Diego Health is the first to utilize the platform.

Limmi's technology is designed to sift through complex sets of health data and help users understand the data via AI modeling, collaborative tools for researchers, comprehensive data integration for common types of data and real-time analysis of the accumulated data in the system.

Limmi's goal, in partnership with UC San Diego health, is to create a highly-accurate tool to predict a patient's risk of kidney stone recurrence.