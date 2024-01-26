Top 4 AI uses for health systems

Health system leaders say the line between artificial intelligence hype and reality is a thin one.

While 45% of healthcare executives say they are following AI trends closely, only a quarter say their organization is actually using the technology, a Jan. 23 survey from healthcare researcher Sermo found. One in 5 calls this a missed opportunity.

Meanwhile, a third of healthcare leaders say AI will contribute to organizational success and growth within the next year, and 91% predict it will in five or more years, according to the survey of 100 executives from U.S. hospitals, health systems and other healthcare organizations.

Here is where healthcare leaders are using AI now, per the study:

1. EHR management: 23%

2. Medical imaging: 21%

3. Predictive analytics: 20%

4. Virtual health assistance: 13%

Here is where they plan to integrate AI in the next five years:

1. EHR management: 71%

Predictive analytics: 71%

3. Virtual health assistance: 64%

4. Medical imaging: 62%