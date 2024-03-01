Stanford Medicine uses Apple's Vision Pro in the OR

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Medicine is testing out Apple's new headset, the Vision Pro, in its surgical practice.

The Apple Vision Pro, which utilizes spatial computing, is being tested in Stanford's operating rooms, according to a Feb. 29 news release from the health system. Alexander Perino, MD, a cardiac electrophysiologist at Stanford Health Care, used the Apple Vision Pro technology to conduct an ablation procedure.

With the headset, Dr. Perino said he could manipulate virtual monitors efficiently, displaying all necessary data for the procedure.

"There can be up to eight screens that depict distinct real-time data, with insufficient real estate in an operating room for these screens to be conveniently located and the data on them reviewed," Dr. Perino said. "Current systems do not allow for surgeons and proceduralists to interact with the data directly, requiring staff members to assist with data manipulation and processing, which can be inefficient."

The broader adoption and utilization of the Apple technology in surgical suites remain undetermined at this point, according to Stanford. However, Dr. Perino and Stanford have been delighted by the initial success, and the organization is already contemplating additional applications for the spatial computing system. This includes exploring its potential for educational and training purposes, along with considering more advanced applications within the operating room.

"There's a lot to learn," Dr. Perino said in the release. "For now, we hope that this first demonstration will help establish the tool as something surgeons and proceduralists can use to reduce barriers to quickly and easily review and manipulate intraprocedural data, increasing efficiency and clinician enjoyment. Ultimately, translating these improvements can help our patients."