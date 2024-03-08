Providence, Microsoft to scale AI

Renton, Wash.-based Providence is working with Microsoft and its company Nuance to accelerate AI innovation at scale.
The partnership will focus on five key areas, according to a March 8 news release from Nuance:
- Operational efficiency: Providence will utilize Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare to streamline interoperability and enhance operational efficiency.
- In-house solutions development: Accelerate the creation and improvement of AI-powered applications like Providence MedPearl for appropriate referrals and patient access to specialized care. Additionally, the partnership will help develop in-house solutions, including ProvidenceChat and ProvARIA, to experiment with generative AI and classify patient messages, reducing provider workloads and response times.
- Clinical research advancement: Collaborate on clinical research solutions using generative AI, focusing on applications such as clinical trial matching and participation.
- Physician and patient experience enhancement: Improve experiences through solutions like Nuance DAX Copilot, automating clinical documentation creation during patient exams to allow physicians more time for personalized care. Providence will also pilot Nuance's Patient Support Intelligent Virtual Assistant at its Patient Engagement Center.
- Industry collaboration expansion: Providence will pilot Copilot for Microsoft 365 to provide employees with real-time intelligent assistance for enhanced productivity and creativity across key Microsoft 365 apps.