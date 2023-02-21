Northern Light Inland Hospital, Purdue partner on simulation center

Waterville, Maine-based Northern Light Inland Hospital and Purdue Global School of Nursing are partnering to create a simulation center that will provide nursing students and hospital staff with immersive learning.

The center, which will be located next door to Northern Light, will be equipped with:

Infant, child, birthing mother and adult manikins.





Simulation suites that are staged to look like hospital rooms.





Skills lab, break area, nurses' station, central supply area, medication preparation space, offices and storage space.

In addition, both organizations will work together to create interprofessional simulation experiences where healthcare professionals will be able to practice patient and family care, according to a Feb. 21 release from Purdue Global.