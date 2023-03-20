Nicklaus Children's launches VR driving program

Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital has launched a virtual reality driving program for autistic and neurodivergent teens preparing to take their driver's exam.

The DRIVE program puts users through immersive driving VR programs while a trained behavioral analyst monitors their stress and anxiety levels. The students can receive immediate feedback on different driving situations, according to a March 20 Nicklaus news release.

"For many teenagers and young adults with autism, learning to drive can be highly anxiety-inducing," David Seo, MD, senior vice president and chief information and digital officer for Nicklaus Children's, said in the release. "As a result, many capable individuals with autism avoid pursuing their driver's license, which in today's society is a big part of the transition from adolescence to adulthood."