New Jersey hospital innovation director appointed to FDA committee

Naveena Yanamala, PhD, director of the Center of Innovation at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, has been appointed to the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health Patient Engagement Advisory Committee.

Dr. Yanamala will serve as a special government employee on the committee until July 2027, according to an Oct. 30 news release from RWJUH, based in New Brunswick, N.J.

The Patient Engagement Advisory Committee consists of nine voting members who are patients, caregivers and healthcare advocates, along with one non-voting industry representative and one voting consumer representative.

The primary purpose of the committee is to ensure that patients' needs and experiences are integral to the FDA's discussions concerning intricate matters related to the regulation of medical device usage by patients.

Dr. Yanamala is also an associate professor of medicine and director of data science and machine learning research at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. As director of the Center of Innovation, she leads the research, translation and development of technologies in cardiovascular science.