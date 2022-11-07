New Hackensack surgical tower 'most technologically advanced' in US, CEO says

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is finishing up a new $714 million surgical tower its chief executive says is the "newest, most technologically advanced" in the nation, NJBIZ reported Nov. 7.

"This is the future of healthcare," CEO Robert Garrett said, according to the news outlet. "This facility will really position Hackensack University Medical Center to care for the next three or four generations of New Jersey residents with the most complex care."

The nine-story, 513,000-square-foot surgical and intensive care tower in Hackensack, N.J., has six da Vinci robots, four orthopedic robots, a tablet outside each room with patient information, livestreaming capability in all operating rooms, and bedside tablets for patients to control the lights and TV, order food and video chat with loved ones, NJBIZ reported.

The health system is touting the Helena Theurer Pavilion as New Jersey's first "smart surgical tower," according to the story. The facility has 24 operating rooms, 72 post-anesthesia care beds, 50 ICU beds, and 175 medical-surgical beds with private rooms.