Mount Sinai launches tech fund for female, Black, Indigenous and people of color innovators

New York City-based Mount Sinai launched a technology fund focused on female, Black, Indigenous and people of color inventors.

I3 Prism aims to bring new healthcare innovations to patients by advancing technologies from women and Black, Indigenous and people of color inventors closer to the marketplace, and is available to all teams across the entire health system, according to an April 19 press release.

Participating healthcare innovators can receive up to $33,000 based on their work's milestone achievements.

The fund was launched by Mount Sinai Innovation Partners, the commercialization arm of the Mount Sinai Health System.