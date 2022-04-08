Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital detecting seizures using new tech

New York City-based Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital expanded the use of a seizure monitoring device to pediatric patients.

The device, which has only been used on adult patients at the Mount Sinai Hospital, are now available to pediatric patients, according to an April 7 press release.

The device consists of a small headband with electrodes and a small recording device that facilitates rapid, point-of-care detection and diagnosis of non-convulsive seizure activity in critically ill children.

"We are very pleased to bring this advanced technology to Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital to provide the most up-to-date, highest-quality, and safest care for our young patients," said Sandeep Gangadharan, MD, associate professor of pediatrics at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and medical director of pediatric critical care at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital. "This new addition to our critical care units will not only benefit our pediatric patients with seizure disorders, but also those who have experienced other neurological injuries or surgery, as well as children who have undergone cardiac surgery."

The technology will be placed at patients' bedside in the pediatric intensive care unit and the pediatric cardiac intensive care unit — allowing physicians to detect and treat non-convulsive seizures within as few as five minutes, according to the press release.