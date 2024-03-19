Memorial Hermann joins $53M funding round for health AI company

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is backing a $53 million series A funding round for Hippocratic AI, a company developing a healthcare-focused large language model.

The funding round was co-led by Premji Invest and General Catalyst, according to a March 18 news release from Hippocratic AI. The new funding will be used to test and develop one of the company's newest products, a healthcare staffing marketplace.

The market allows payers and health systems to hire "generative AI agents" that can complete non-patient-facing tasks. The aim of the market is to help alleviate some of the pressures healthcare organizations face around staffing shortages.